Ukrainian military says it's taken out a third of Russian Black Sea Fleet warships

Since the outset of the Russian full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian military has rendered about 33% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ineffective, reported the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"About 33% of warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were disabled by Ukraine during the large-scale invasion," the agency reported.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military disabled 24 Russian warships and one submarine.

At the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had 74 warships.

The commander of the Navy said that Ukraine can and has every right to strike at Russian ships at the new naval base in Abkhazia (the occupied territory of Georgia).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine can prove that the Russian Federation will come to terms with the complete loss of its Black Sea Fleet.

On February 1, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported that the Russian missile boat Ivanovets was destroyed in Crimea.

Military intelligence representative Andriy Yusov stressed that this was a successful special operation, because the Russian Federation had only three such boats – now there are two.