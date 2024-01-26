ZSU: Russia has about a hundred Il-76s; Ukraine also possesses these powerful, heavy aircraft

The loss of pilots or a single aircraft is not considered serious for Russia, Ignat said

Yuriy Ignat (Photo: screenshot from the video)

Russia has about a hundred Il-76 transport aircraft, one of which crashed in the Belgorod Oblast on January 24th, as reported by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, during a national telethon broadcast.

He said that these aircraft are used to transport military and other cargo.

Ignat also pointed out that Ukraine possesses these aircraft as well – they are part of the military transport aviation and were based in Melitopol, now occupied.

"These aircraft are powerful, heavy, and operate worldwide. They transport both military and other types of cargo. Russia has about a hundred of such planes," Ignat stated.

The military spokesperson added that for the Russians, the loss of pilots or one of these planes is not serious.

"You've seen the story with Wagner. How many aircraft they've lost. Surprisingly, Russia won't mourn or regret the losses," said the Air Force spokesman.

