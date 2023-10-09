Wagner trained Hamas in drone, infantry tactics in Africa, Ukrainian military says

Part of the militants of the Wagner PMC, who left Belarus for Africa, trained Hamas fighters, reads the message shared by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces' National Resistance Center.

According to the NRC, the main areas of training of Hamas militants were training in assault operations and the use of small UAVs to drop explosive ordnance.

Among the allies of Hamas, "only the Russians have experience in using drones with discharge mechanisms against enemy equipment."

The NRC adds that it was this experience that the Wagner Group passed on "to HAMAS militants during exercises in African countries."

REFERENCE. The "Sprotyv" National Resistance Center (NRC) is a unit under the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which trains the civilian population in methods of resistance to the occupation forces and organizes this resistance in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian special services handed over Western-made trophy weapons to Hamas units. The main purpose of such transfers is to conduct a disinformation campaign against the provision of further military aid to Ukraine.

Since the evening of Saturday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel has introduced a state of emergency in the country.

The government officially declared a state of war.

On Monday, reports emerged that US citizens were among the hostages that Hamas militants were able to capture during the attack on Israel.

