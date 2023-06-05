Ukraine warns of Russia’s ‘fakes’ about counteroffensive

Russians have stepped up the spread of fakes about the alleged offensive of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, its strategic communications directorate has warned, as unverified reports indicate long-awaited changes in the frontline in the full-scale war.

In a statement, the strategic communications directorate of the Armed Forces said Russia is planning to increase the spread of messages about Ukraine’s military action.

"In order to demoralise Ukrainians and misinform people, including the Russian populations, the enemy will spread fakes about the counteroffensive, its directions, and the losses of Ukrainian soldiers. Even if there is no counteroffensive," it added.

"For this purpose, they have prepared old videos and photos showing damaged equipment of the dead and prisoners, as well as other fake materials."

Ukraine’s Armed Forces stressed that reliable information should be taken only from official sources.

Earlier, Russian propagandists began to massively spread reports that Ukraine had allegedly "launched an offensive".

Ukraine’s counteroffensive, believed to have started in the spring, is yet to be seen as Kyiv has cited lack of necessary materiel and unwillingness to sacrifice its people.

Last month, the White House said that the United States had done "just about everything we can" to make sure Ukraine is ready for the operation.

