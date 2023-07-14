Russia might resume shelling critical infrastructure in winter, Ukrainian military warns

Russian forces might resort to shelling Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in the upcoming winter, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on Friday.

Speaking on national television, Mr Ihnat said Russia’s new massive attacks in the winter cannot be ruled out.

"The list of targets has not disappeared. [Russians] understand [that] and will probably target military facilities and critical infrastructure – power plants, waterworks, transport interchanges, all of those can be attacked," he said.

Mr Ihnat noted that Ukraine needs to prepare and strengthen its air defence.

"We need more Patriot and IRIS-T systems. I want to believe that it will come soon; our specialists are trained. The question is the number of batteries that will cover the most important facilities," the Air Force spokesman summed up.

Russia has been using drone and missile strikes in an attempt to exhaust Ukrainian air defences, which have so far prevented it from deploying relatively intact aviation on a wider scale.

The Ukrainians, however, have bolstered up their air defences with modern Western capabilities.

