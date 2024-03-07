In spring, Russia will call Zelenskyy illegitimate. Politologist: He has many options

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO)

After the end of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term, Russian propaganda will immediately call him illegitimate, but Ukraine can counter with a decision from the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has options as to whether to remain president or leader of the country. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Mykola Davydiuk in the LIGA.Podcast.

"Just a decision of the Constitutional Court: we cannot hold elections – he remains in his place," Davydiuk says.

He states Zelenskyy has many options. If the Constitutional Court says that Zelenskyy should be removed because his term has ended, Zelenskyy will remain an active politician with a major faction in parliament, the political scientist said.

"He can be elected prime minister literally within a minute. He will become a legitimate prime minister from parliament. He can simply move from one chair to another – this is normal, this is a working formula," Davydiuk said.

The political scientist also says that the Constitutional Court may decide that Zelensky remains.

"If we hold elections during the war and Russia says that we are 'legitimate,' we will be legitimately the Ukrainian SSR within the Russian Federation. We don't need that. Zelenskyy can remain president if the Constitutional Court says so," he stated.

