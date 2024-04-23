Besides Ukrainians, highest willingness to fight for their state shown in Asia – poll

Illustrative photo: Pixabay.com

The highest willingness to fight for the state in case of war is shown by residents of Asian countries, along with Ukrainians, according to the survey results conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating" in cooperation with the Gallup International Research Institute.

According to the results of the survey, Ukraine has the highest readiness to fight for its state among European countries. 62% of respondents are ready to defend their country, almost twice as many as those who are "not ready" – 33%, and those who are undecided – 4%.

In the event of war, respondents in Asia showed the highest willingness to fight for their country: 96% in Armenia and 94% in Saudi Arabia.

High numbers are also seen in countries such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan.

Among Ukraine's neighbors, a relative majority is ready to defend their state in Moldova, where about half of the respondents answered affirmatively to this. In Romania and Poland, this percentage is slightly less than half of those surveyed.

The highest percentage of undecided respondents is observed in American and European countries. At the same time, respondents from Central and Eastern European countries show a higher willingness to fight. The lowest figures among European countries are in Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain and Bulgaria. And the least willing to fight for their own country are the Japanese.

The survey was conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating" in cooperation with the Gallup International Research Institute on its initiative as part of the annual tradition of the End of Year (EoY) project. The 2023 survey was conducted in 41 countries around the world. Approximately 1000 people were interviewed in each country between October and December 2023. In total, 40,428 people were surveyed worldwide.

