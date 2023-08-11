updated

Russia’s yet another missile attack on Ukraine occurred on Friday morning, with several missiles launched on Kyiv, according to LIGA.net correspondents and local authorities.

Air raid was declared across Ukraine, with warnings of a missile attack in northern and western regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched X-47M2 Kinzhal air-to-air missiles in the direction of the Kyiv region, and several explosions were heard in the capital city.

Russia claims that the X-47M2 Kinzhal is a hypersonic missile, but in fact it is a ballistic Iskander modernised for aircraft mounting and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

A LIGA.net source witnessed air defence working in Kyiv, adding it was "successful".

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko later confirmed the missile attack, saying the debris fell on one of Kyiv's children's hospitals as well as an open area and a private house.

"No one was injured", he posted on Telegram.

Russia has been repeatedly shelling cities and civilian infrastructure since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February and, despite irrefutable evidence, claimed those were military targets.

