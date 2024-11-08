War in Ukraine could 'easily end' with Trump's participation – Erdogan

The Turkish leader stressed that the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine must "end now"

Recep Erdogan (Photo: x.com/RTErdogan)

The war in Ukraine can "easily end" if newly elected US President Donald Trump adopts a solutions-based approach, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, according to Reuters.

"We can easily end this war if we see a Trump administration that approaches the issue with a solution-based perspective. More dialogue, diplomacy, agreement will open the door to peace, not weapons, bombs and conflict," said the Turkish leader.

He noted that the joint efforts of Western countries and the US can accelerate the resolution of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Erdogan also emphasized that Turkiye is a country that has already managed to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. The full-scale war, according to him, must "end now," and Turkiye will continue to mediate efforts for peace.

On September 25, the Turkish president assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the country is ready to be a mediator for peace in Ukraine.

On October 25, Erdogan stated that he "saw" Vladimir Putin's desire to end the war in Ukraine. He reached this conclusion after meeting with the Russian dictator at the BRICS summit.

On November 7, Donald Trump stated that he is open to talks with Putin.