Warehouse with parts for Shahed drones worth $16 million destroyed in Russia's Alabuga – intel

The aggressor's losses caused by the destruction of the Russian military warehouse are estimated at $16 million

Shahed (Photo: depositphotos)

A warehouse with parts for Shahed kamikaze drones worth $16 million was destroyed in the Alabuga economic zone in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

According to intelligence reports, the facility contained 65 attack drone fuselages, as well as engines, navigation equipment, and thermal imaging cameras intended for the production of 400 Shahed-136 drones. All of this was destroyed by fire.

The aggressor's losses caused by the destruction of the Russian warehouse are estimated at $16 million, the DIU added.

On December 21, Russian military propaganda announced a drone attack on Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan. Local authorities confirmed that an industrial facility was hit.

The production of Shaheds was established in the Alabuga economic zone.

On December 21, a video of fixed-wing drone strikes was shown in Kazan. Local authorities reported that there were a total of eight hits, one of which struck an industrial enterprise. The Russian Defense Ministry traditionally reported that the drone attack was allegedly repelled.

After the drone attack on Kazan, the Russian Federation introduced flight restrictions at the airports of Kazan itself, Saratov, and Izhevsk.