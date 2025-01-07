We may soon face strong pressure to reach agreement with Moscow, says Polish FM Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Europe should do everything possible to improve Kyiv's position in future negotiations

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: EPA)

Europe may soon face strong pressure to reach an agreement with Moscow, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said at a meeting of diplomats in Paris. Part of his speech was published on X.

"Soon we may be under strong pressure to reach an agreement with Moscow. But what kind of deal can a reasonable Europe agree to? Certainly not a simple agreement that will allow Moscow to recover," the Polish diplomat said.

Europe is much stronger than Russian leaders believe, and Russia is much weaker than many Europeans think, Sikorski added.

The Polish foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine deserves and needs peace, but it must be on fair terms, not capitulation.

"We should not impose strict time limits on our support: this will encourage Russia to continue the fight. Instead, we must do everything possible to improve Kyiv's position in future negotiations," Sikorski concluded.