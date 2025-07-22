"We will do it again". Trump threatens Iran with new strikes on nuclear facilities

The US President reacted to the statement of the Iranian Foreign Minister in the following way

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has threatened new strikes against Tehran, responding to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's statement about the continuation of the enrichment of the strike. The American leader said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.

Arakchi saidthe damage to Iran's nuclear program is very serious.

"Of course we did – I told you so! And we'll do it again if we have to!" Trump wrote back to him.

The US President also criticized CNN, which reported that the US strikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities did not destroyed the main components of the country's nuclear program.

"Fake News CNN should immediately fire their lying 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'DESTROYED' Iran's nuclear facilities. CNN is a losing channel in the ratings, just like MSDNC!" Trump wrote.