"We will do it again". Trump threatens Iran with new strikes on nuclear facilities
President of the United States Donald Trump has threatened new strikes against Tehran, responding to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's statement about the continuation of the enrichment of the strike. The American leader said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.
Arakchi saidthe damage to Iran's nuclear program is very serious.
"Of course we did – I told you so! And we'll do it again if we have to!" Trump wrote back to him.
The US President also criticized CNN, which reported that the US strikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities did not destroyed the main components of the country's nuclear program.
"Fake News CNN should immediately fire their lying 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'DESTROYED' Iran's nuclear facilities. CNN is a losing channel in the ratings, just like MSDNC!" Trump wrote.
- On the night of June 22, the United States joined the Israeli operation against Iran and attacked nuclear facilities "Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. According to Fox News, for this purpose, the following could be used 30 Tomahawk missiles and five or six anti-bunker bombs.
- on July 2, Iran recognized that the country's nuclear facilities have been severely damaged after the US attack. We are currently assessing the damage.
- on July 3, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Tehran after the US attack on nuclear facilities still sees a chance for peace talks with Trump.
- on July 10, Israel stated that will strike Iran again if Tehran threatens it.
