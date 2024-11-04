Western allies increase supply of weapons to Ukraine, in particular artillery – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian [resident instructed the minister of defense to further increase orders for Ukrainian drones for the needs of defense operations

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram

Western allies have increased military aid to Ukraine, including artillery, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X after a meeting with military leadership.

"There have been significant improvements in partner supplies to the frontline, with an increase in deliveries under support packages. Artillery supplies have also seen marked improvements," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state held meetings with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych.

They discussed the situation on the front, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Kupyansk sectors. The president also received a separate report on the Kursk operation.

Zelenskyy noted that Umerov reported on the supply of Ukrainian-made drones to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that the approved supply plans from manufacturers are being implemented.

The president instructed the defense chief to additionally increase orders for Ukrainian drones for defense operations.

"No single capability will turn the tide. No one system will end Putin’s assault. What matters is the combined effects of Ukraine’s military capabilities," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wrote in a publication for Foreign Affairs on November 2.

Earlier, in April, then-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed a similar view, stating that "there's not one system that will change completely the situation on the battlefield" when commenting on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.