Whatever the outcome of US elections, Ukraine will find a solution, says Defense Minister Umerov

Ukraine's defense chief stressed that Kyiv believes in the leadership of the United States

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Telegram)

Whatever the outcome of the US elections, Ukraine will find a solution, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during a remote speech to an audience of government officials and other participants of the annual Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, AP reports.

"Whatever the outcome of the U.S. elections, we will find solutions," he stated.

Umerov stressed that Ukraine believes in the leadership of the United States and its desire for partners and allies to be strong as well.

"At this stage, we will focus on the battlefield," the defense minister added.

On July 4, Reuters reported that Joe Biden pledged to remain in the presidential race to Democratic staff members, lawmakers and governors.

On July 15, Donald Trump officially became a candidate for the presidency of the United States. He chose Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential candidate.

He voted against a more than $60 billion aid package for Ukraine in the Senate and said he remains "opposed to virtually any proposal for the United States to continue funding this war."