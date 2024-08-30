White House offers insight on lack of US-China consensus on Ukraine

The United States "very rigorously" adheres to the simple maxim "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Jake Sullivan said

Jake Sullivan (Photo: EPA)

The United States and China have not reached any concrete plan for a diplomatic solution to the Russo-Ukrainian war, largely because the United States adheres to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," said Jake Sullivan, adviser to the US president on national security issues, during a briefing.

He cannot say that the United States and the People's Republic of China have made progress in solving the Russo-Ukrainian war. Sullivan also noted that the Beijing has laid out its principles in this regard both unilaterally and together with Brazil.

The adviser said that over the past three days, the American and Chinese sides had the opportunity to exchange views on the war.

At the same time, they did not reach any specific plan regarding diplomacy – and in many ways this happened because the USA "very rigorously" adheres to the simple maxim "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", the official explained.

Ultimately, it will be up to Ukraine to decide how it wants to proceed with diplomacy and negotiations, Sullivan added.

This week, the adviser visited China, where, in particular, he met with President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

You can find the "peace plan" developed by China in May here. Primarily, it proposes a freeze on the war.

China declined to attend the first Global Peace Summit—they stated that Beijing always supports efforts for a peaceful resolution of the war but will not attend the event without Russia.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil stated that this country did not notify Kyiv that it was planning to present a "peace plan" together with China.