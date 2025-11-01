Winter support for Ukrainians: Svyrydenko announces what they want to add to the new package

One-time payment, financial assistance for the most needy, 3000 kilometers from UZ and a check – the PM announced the work on new programs

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: official's Telegram channel)

The government is preparing a winter support package for Ukrainians that will include both old and new programs, the prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"The package will include both already launched programs, including fixed energy prices for households, housing subsidies, support for condominiums for energy efficiency and assistance for generators, a moratorium on outages in frontline areas and payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) for firewood, as well as new support measures," the official said.

According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers is working on launching programs, among other things:

→ the possibility of a one-time payment for all Ukrainian citizens for the winter ("familiar to Ukrainians since last winter");

→ new financial assistance for citizens "most affected by the war or in difficult life circumstances" (including IDPs, people who lost their jobs due to the war, and low-income families);

→ a new program of free travel around Ukraine for all citizens from Ukrzaliznytsia – 3000 kilometers;

→ a comprehensive health checkup for people aged 40+ this winter.

The official announced that the government would announce details of all components of this package "in the near future."

Earlier about plans for the new package reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers is to provide details on this by November 15.

Last year's "winter eSupport" took advantage of 14.4 million Ukrainians.