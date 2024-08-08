The publication writes that Zelenskyy's advisor discussed the situation on condition of anonymity. Ukraine does not officially comment on events at the Russian border

Sudzha gas-metering station (Photo from resource of the occupiers)

Ukraine currently controls the gas-metering station in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He noted that Sudzha is unlikely to be used as leverage, as the gas pipeline already runs through Ukraine, and Kyiv could interrupt the flows at any time.

The Sudzha station is located in close proximity to the Russian-Ukrainian border, with the city of Sudzha just 9 km from the state border.

The adviser also stated that the U.S. government has not yet criticized Ukraine for the situation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

On Thursday, August 8th, gas continues to flow through Sudzha, the report says. This station is the only operational entry point for Russian gas into Ukrainian territory, from where it is transported to European Union countries.

Bloomberg reported that European natural gas prices have resumed their rise and are trading at the highest levels since the beginning of 2024 against the backdrop of information about hostilities in the Kursk Oblast.

