Wreckage of Russian drone crashes in Nizhyn city center
On the afternoon of September 14, the wreckage of a Russian drone crashed in the center of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, reported mayor Oleksandr Kodola.
"Nizhyn district is under attack by a UAV. The wreckage of the downed Shahed fell in the city center," the politician wrote at 12:53.
No other details are available at this time.
The mayor urged residents to stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted.
As of the time of publication, the threat to Chernihiv region remains. The alert has also been declared in some districts of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.
- According to Air Force, on the night of September 14, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander ballistic missile and 58 attack UAVs – the defenders managed to shoot down 52 drones.
- The military recorded a missile and six drones hitting three locations, as well as the wreckage of downed UAVs falling in two locations.
