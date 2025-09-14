Wreckage of Russian drone crashes in Nizhyn city center

Mayor of Chernihiv region says fragments of downed Russian UAV have fallen

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the afternoon of September 14, the wreckage of a Russian drone crashed in the center of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, reported mayor Oleksandr Kodola.

"Nizhyn district is under attack by a UAV. The wreckage of the downed Shahed fell in the city center," the politician wrote at 12:53.

No other details are available at this time.

The mayor urged residents to stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted.

As of the time of publication, the threat to Chernihiv region remains. The alert has also been declared in some districts of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.