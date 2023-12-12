US: In two months, Russia lost 13,000 soldiers and equipment in six battalions near Avdiivka

Since October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have managed to destroy over 220 Russian combat vehicles

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: Facebook, General Staff)

Since October 2023, when the Russian offensive in the Avdiivka sector began, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have killed more than 13,000 Russian soldiers, said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the US National Security Council at the White House, in a commentary to CNN.

"Since launching its offensive in October, we assess that the Russian military has suffered more than 13,000 casualties along the Avdiivka-Novopavlivka axis and over 220 combat vehicle losses-the equivalent of six maneuver battalions in equipment alone," she said.

Watson clarified that the Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin still wants to conquer Ukraine, but Russia's offensive attempts did not lead to strategic success.

According to her, the Russian army currently expects that "a military deadlock through the winter will drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage despite Russian losses and persistent shortages of trained personnel, munitions, and equipment."

She emphasized that Putin is watching what is happening in Congress and needs Congress to take measures in December to support Ukraine in a difficult time.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

On December 6, US President Joe Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine, and then the American military will fight with the Russians.

On December 5, the head of the Avdiivka military administration reported that Russians are trying to seize Stepove in the Avdiivka sector to cut off the logistics of the Defense Forces, a settlement currently under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The occupants have never entered the Avdiivka Coke Plant and continue to storm its direction, he said.

On December 11, a representative of the Tauride sector said that the Russian invaders had intensified their attacks in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors and were using columns of armored vehicles, not only old but also quite modern ones.

In the east, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman Fitio, the Russians lost about 11,000 occupants in November, but Russia does not take into account losses and has the ability to pull up reserves.

On December 12, it was reported that the Russian army was actively using aviation and dropping guided bombs in the areas of Avdiivka and Maryinka.