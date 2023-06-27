Ukraine appoints strategic industries minister to oversee the state of bomb shelters

Alexander Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, will be responsible for the proper condition of shelters throughout Ukraine, the official himself announced on Telegram.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers accepted the task of coordinating and monitoring the restoration of the shelters," Kamyshin wrote.

The minister clarified that the local government is still responsible for the functioning and availability of shelters.

He noted that the National Security and Defense Council recognized shelters as objects of strategic importance for civil protection of the population.

"My task is to organize the work of responsible managers to bring our shelters into order," the minister added.

The inspection of shelters began after people died in Kyiv from the debris of a downed Russian missile near a closed shelter.

President Zelenskyy said that shelters should be available around the clock, and this is the duty of local authorities.

On June 23, a meeting of the NSDC took place, one of the topics was shelter and the results of inspections. The day before, NSDC Secretary Danilov did not rule out that personnel decisions would be made, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko complained about "a stormy campaign to discredit the capital's authorities."

After the meeting, Zelenskyy said : "The conclusions are disappointing. Almost all over the country... Personnel decisions will be made."

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to reprimand Mayor Klitschko and governor Popko, as well as dismiss the heads of two districts of Kyiv.

