During full-scale war, Russian army damaged over 210,000 buildings in Ukraine – NYT

The American newspaper notes that no city in Ukraine has suffered as much destruction as Mariupol

Mariupol (Photo: EPA)

More than 210,000 buildings in Ukraine have been damaged since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, about half of which are located in the east of the country, reported The New York Times.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

NYT journalists together with scientists, analyzed satellite images of every settlement, street and damaged building during the two years of the full-scale war. They noted that no city in Ukraine suffered as much destruction as the temporarily occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.

The newspaper noted that among the destroyed or damaged cities are: Kharkiv, Rubizhne, Bakhmut, Maryinka, Irpin, Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, Oleshky, Port Reni and Izmail.

According to the estimates of journalists and scientists, the following were damaged or destroyed in Ukraine:

→ 106 hospitals and clinics;

→ 109 religious buildings (churches, temples, mosques, monasteries);

→ 708 educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities).

Such objects are protected by the Geneva Conventions, NYT notes.

These estimates are conservative and do not take into account the occupied Crimea or parts of western Ukraine, where accurate data were not available. There, it is assumed that the true scale of destruction is greater and it continues to grow.

Infographic: New Tork Times

According to the government, reconstruction needs already stand at almost $486 billion, of which $15 billion must be spent on rapid recovery.