Proposed mobilization law aims to replace troops lost, Ukraine's Rada committee head says

MP Zavitnevych predicts that certain norms of the draft law on mobilization will be seriously changed

Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Photo: press service of the Servant of the People)

The final decision on the mobilization bill is planned for Tuesday, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, head of the defense committee of the Verkhovna Rada, said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

During the discussions of the document, considerable attention was paid to the arguments regarding replenishment of losses in military units.

The issue of funding and sources of meeting needs, taking into account the resources of the Ukrainian economy, was also raised.

"At all meetings, there was a working atmosphere, heated discussions, an exchange of arguments, sometimes emotionally. First of all, it concerned finding a balance between the constitutional rights of citizens and the mobilization measures proposed in the draft law, which limit rights," said Zavitnevych.

The lawmaker predicts that certain provisions of the draft law will be significantly changed during consideration by the Rada.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers registered a bill, which provides for changes to the processes of mobilization, military registration and service.

The draft law clarifies the grounds for voluntary resignation, clarifies and expands the list of persons who have the right to deferment, proposes to introduce a number of punishments for draft dodgers, expands the powers of local authorities to carry out mobilization.

On December 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a briefing where he answered the main questions about the planned changes. On December 28, Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the new draft law on mobilization provides for tough measures, but otherwise the war cannot be won.