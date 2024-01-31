Top Ukrainian defense officials Zaluzhnyi, Umerov to present amended mobilization bill

Defense chief Rustem Umerov will present the bill to the parliamentarians, General Valerii Zaluzhny will act as the co-speaker

Rustem Umerov and Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The new bill on mobilization will be presented to the Verkhovna Rada by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, according to the documentation on the website of the parliament.

According to information from the Cabinet of Ministers, Umerov will be the main representative of the law in the Rada.

General Zaluzhnyi will act as a co-speaker.

On Tuesday evening, the government registered a new mobilization bill in the legislature.

The Ministry of Defense reported that comments and observations on the draft mobilization law were taken into account together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the government and MPs.

The department claims that the new bill defines "transparent rules of the mobilization process", as well as the necessary regulation of the rights of servicemembers and conscripts.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers registered a draft law in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for changes to the processes of mobilization, military registration and service. But the document was soon returned for revision.

According to Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, the main comments on the draft law on mobilization concerned the restriction of the constitutional rights of citizens, attempts to enlist men with third group disabilities, and electronic summonses.

On January 11, 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that a new version of the law on mobilization is ready, taking into account all proposals.