Ukraine air defence takes down 29 out of 30 Russian missiles

Ukraine’s Air Force and the Defence Forces managed to destroy 29 out of 30 cruise missiles launched by Russia in the latest attack overnight on Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

Russia launched several waves of missile attacks on Ukraine from different directions from 21:00 on 17 May to 05:30 on 18 May, according to Ukraine’s top general, firing 30 sea-, air- and land-launched cruise missiles.

Ukrainian forces shot down 29 cruise missiles.

"Two Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and two tactical reconnaissance UAVs were also destroyed," Mr Zaluzhnyi posted on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kyiv and Odesa, with one killed and two injured in the Odesa region when a missile hit an industrial building, local authorities said.

Debris fell in two Kyiv districts, but no injuries or significant damage were reported.

Russia has resumed massive air attacks in recent weeks as Ukraine gears up for a planned counteroffensive.

In a recent attack overnight on 16 May, all missiles, including six X-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, were shot down.

