Berlin will not give Kyiv advice on how to conduct the war against Russia, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said in an interview with news agency Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have achieved significant success at the front and continue to protect the security of Europe, the diplomat stated.

He noted that the Germans never publicly comment on the situation on the battlefield and do not give advice on this matter.

At the same time, Jaeger acknowledged that he had read the article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in The Economist.

"I think he presents a comprehensive analysis and, above all, shows ways out of the situation he describes. In our country, in the future, there is a majority in favor of such support. However, the government does not conduct a public debate about the prospects of the war and the situation on the battlefield," Jaeger said.

On October 27, 2023, Germany handed Ukraine another package of military aid with air defense equipment, armored personnel carriers and ammunition.

Later, the German ambassador to Ukraine Jaeger stated that Kyiv will receive two more IRIS-T systems by the end of the year to protect against Russian attacks in the winter of 2023-2024.

On Wednesday, Germany handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine , which included 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, mine-clearing equipment and ammunition as part of the new aid package.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.