Ukraine’s top general warns of scammers using his name for provocations

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Wednesday that fake accounts under his name are spreading false information about him online.

"I have received information that someone using my name is sending personal messages to certain well-known people with requests and proposals of a discrediting and provocative nature," Mr Zaluzhnyi posted on official social media accounts, without elaborating.

He warned everyone not to trust what the scammers are messaging, stressing that no Telegram accounts under the name ‘Valerii Zalyzhnyi’ belong to him.

Mr Zalyzhnyi has official pages on Telegram, Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

