Zaluzhnyi: All 10 Kinzhal missiles intercepted by Patriot. A record, but the Russians won't stop

He claimed that there's no reason to believe that Russia will stop its missile attacks on Ukraine

Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Photo by The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The entire set of 10 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 Kinzhal was thwarted by the Patriot air defense system during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 2. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported this success, emphasizing that the destruction of such many Kinzhal missiles at once is a record.

"If the missiles hit the target, the consequences would be catastrophic," Zaluzhnyi warned.



The military leader thanked the partners for the air defense system.



"There is no reason to believe that the enemy will stop here. That's why we need more systems and ammunition," he concluded.

