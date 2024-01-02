Valerii Zaluzhnyi: Russia launches 10 Kinzhal and 73 cruise missiles; 72 targets intercepted

The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully intercepted all 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and another 62 cruise missiles

Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Photo by The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The Russian occupiers launched 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Targets included civilian and critical infrastructure, as well as industrial and military facilities, with the main focus on Kyiv.

In the morning, 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers approached the launch sites and by 06:00 released more than 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Starting at 07:30, ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K fighters.

Russia also launched three Kalibr cruise missiles and 12 Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 ballistic missiles.

Su-35 fighters launched four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

All Kinzhal missiles, 59 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles were successfully intercepted by air defense forces.

Infographic from the Air Force

On the morning of January 2, the Russian occupiers launched a massive rocket attack on Kharkiv.

Explosions also rocked Kyiv as the enemy targeted the capital with Kinzhal missiles, causing disruptions in power and water supply.

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, an elderly woman lost her life due to an extensive rocket attack.

