Council of Europe chief calls Russian strikes on Ukraine 'war crimes'

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić condemned Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine this morning and equated it to war crimes, she wrote on X (Twitter).

Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine are "unacceptable", the official stressed.

"Intentionally targeting civilians or civilian objects amounts to war crimes and serious violations of international law," said Pejčinović Burić.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called on partners to respond to the Russian attack by strengthening support for Ukraine.

Russia launched a massive missile attack in Ukraine on the morning of January 2.

In particular, the aggressor massively attacked Kyiv with aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles, causing destruction and casualties. There were problems with power and water supply.

Also, the Russian military massively hit Kharkiv with missiles. The mayor reported several airstrikes in the center of the city in residential areas. There were casualties.

Five districts of Kyiv and two districts of Kyiv Oblast have problems with electricity supply due to Russian missiles. Some of the residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiyivskyi, Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital of Ukraine, as well as in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv Oblast.