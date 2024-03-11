Western troops in Ukraine. Stoltenberg advises Macron to consult with NATO

The NATO Secretary General once again stated that there will be no Western troops in Ukraine, as NATO is not a party to the conflict

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: ERA/RONALD WITTEK)

French President Emmanuel Macron should consult with the Alliance and its members in the matter of sending Western troops to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated, as reported by DW.

Stoltenberg once again stated that NATO will not send troops to Ukraine, as the Alliance is not a party to the conflict.

He said that even if individual NATO countries send troops to Ukraine, it will affect the Alliance as a whole since a collective defense pact binds its members.

In response to a question about whether Macron made a mistake by speaking of "strategic ambiguity" regarding the possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said: "I believe it is important that we consult and have a common approach to these important issues because they are important for all of us."

