Ukrainian military denies claim of Zaporizhzhya local councilor that Russian troops entered Robotyne

Fighters of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade and related units are holding the settlement

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Serhiy Lyshenko, a member of the Zaporizhzhya Oblast Council, claimed that the Russian occupation army allegedly managed to enter Robotyne and gain a foothold there. The southern defense forces denied this statement, assuring that Ukraine "fully controls" this settlement.

On the evening of April 9, Lyshenko said on Espreso TV that the Russian troops had allegedly entered Robotyne, and "battles are continuing" there. Such information was shared on Telegram channels.

The Defense Forces later responded by assuring that fighters from the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade and related units were holding the settlement.

And although sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy try to gain a foothold in the village, they do not succeed, the Defense Forces said.

The Ukrainian military repels Russian attacks early on the approaches to Robotyne, and fighters destroy scattered groups of Russian troops with strike drones and mortar fire.

The defense forces urged not to rely on "pseudo-expert opinions of those who have no relation to real combat work" and "not to make unnecessary hype".

Map: DeepState

On March 7, 2024, the spokesman of the "Tavria" operational and stretegic troop grouping Lykhoviy noted that a new section is becoming "hot" on the Tavria axis of the front – the Orikhiv axis. There, the enemy is trying to cut off Robotyne wedge.

On March 13, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation on the eastern front remains difficult, as the Russians are concentrating their efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhya axes. At the same time, the activity of the Russians in other areas of the front "markedly decreased". This was probably due to the high casualty rate of the occupation forces.