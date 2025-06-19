Zelensky: It is desirable to end the war in this Trump's cadence

President counts on US help and its president's influence on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine should end in this term of US President Donald Trump. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet at the "highest level," because this is the level of decisions.

"I am ready to meet in any format with those who make decisions and who have the appropriate authority, in particular with Putin, , even though he has outstayed his constitutional term for at least three terms," the president said.

He said that he was counting on Trump's help and the influence of the United States to achieve peace. The President believes that this is what will help, as well as sanctions and diplomacy.

"We need an exchange of all for all - so that each family waits for theirs. There should be no ultimatums. We need a real ceasefire. We need a real end to the war," Zelensky summarized .