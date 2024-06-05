Zelenskyy to meet with Macron in Paris on June 7 – details

The Ukrainian leader also plans to meet with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/THIBAULT CAMUS)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit France on Friday, where he will meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, reported Le Monde with reference to the Elysee Palace.

According to journalists, the Ukrainian leader is expected in Paris, after the solemn events for the anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy during the Second World War.

In addition to Macron, Zelenskyy will meet with the French Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecornu. Together they will visit the enterprises of the KNDS arms group near Paris, where artillery ammunition is manufactured.

The Ukrainian president will speak in the lower chamber of the French parliament, and will also hold talks with its leader, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who visited Ukraine in March.

Zelenskyy will also meet with US President Joe Biden: this week in France and next week in Italy.