Zelenskyy hints at 'good news' on arms as Ukraine looks to expedite F-16 pilot training

During his visit to Romania, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the provision of artillery and anti-aircraft defense to Ukraine, as well as an agreement to speed up the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, the Ukrainian leader said at a joint briefing with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

A pilot training center is being created in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots will be trained on F-16 fighter jets, which Zelenskyy called an "extremely important decision."

"We discussed with Mr. President how to speed up this training and agreed that Ukrainian pilots will be included in the first wave of training," President Zelenskyy said.

He also announced "good news" regarding artillery and air defense for Ukraine.

On August 20, 2023, Denmark announced that it would transfer 19 aircraft to Ukraine. The Netherlands will provide 42 F-16s, but some of the planes will be used for training.

Ukraine should use the F-16 only on its territory – not on the territory of Russia, according to the conditions specified by the West. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have accepted these conditions.

On August 24, Norway became the third country from which Ukraine will receive F-16s (from five to ten aircraft).

Denmark is working on expanding the coalition of countries to send F-16s to Ukraine.

