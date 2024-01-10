Gaps in air defense top concern as Russia escalates missile, drone strikes, Zelenskyy says

In late December – early January, Russia launched 500 strikes on Ukraine – of which, on average, Ukrainian defenders repelled 70%, says the president

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Screenshot from the video)

In the near future, Ukraine will still not be able to produce, together with its partners, modern air defense systems, which are lacking the most, stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda.

"As for what we are not yet able to produce together with our partners in the near future, it is modern air defense systems. This is sorely lacking," said the President of Ukraine.

He recalled the massive Russian attacks that took place in late December and early January. In total there were 500 missile and drone strikes by the aggressor state, of which Ukraine was able to repulse 70% on average.

Zelenskyy noted that it is possible to fight the Russian Federation with technology while Ukraine has not yet pushed the Russian troops out of its land and while the war is ongoing, and therefore air defense systems are what is most lacking.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized the fight against enemy drones and noted that Ukraine has agreements with Lithuania and "many other" partners as well.

"The production of our drones, I won't talk about the number now, but we are increasing domestic production as well. This is what the current times and safety for our civilians require," he concluded.

At the end of December, Ministry of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin stated that Ukraine has the capacity to produce ammunition for drones. There are more than 50 state and private manufacturers.

On December 29 and January 2, the Russian Federation carried out massive attacks on Ukraine. As a result of the strikes, dozens were killed and injured, and there was also major destruction.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine expects from the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Council decisions by partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense with both modern systems and ammunition.