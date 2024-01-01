Zelenskyy: The feeling of Putin's victory is nothing more than a feeling. The reality is different

The president stressed that thousands of Russian bodies are lying on the battlefield, and no one is even collecting them

The idea that Russia is winning in the war against Ukraine is nothing more than a feeling, as thousands of occupiers continue to perish in combat, and Russia has failed to capture any major city throughout 2023. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with The Economist.

"Maybe in 2023 we did not achieve what the world wanted. Maybe not everything happened as fast as someone imagined," Zelenskyy said.

However, according to him, the idea that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is winning is just a "feeling," as the reality is that Russian forces are still suffering heavy losses in places like Avdiivka.

"Thousands and thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed, and no one has even taken them away," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that in 2023 the Russian military failed to occupy any major city, while Ukraine managed to break the Russian blockade of the Black Sea, allowing the export of millions of tons of grain through a new route along Ukraine's southern coast. Zelenskyy called this a "huge achievement."