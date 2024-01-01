Norway's bold stance: green light for direct arms sales to Ukraine

The country's policy change took effect on the first day of the new year

Illustrative photo - Armed forces of Norway

Norway has made a significant policy shift by allowing direct arms sales to Ukraine. This change in the country's stance was announced today, January 1, 2024, by the Norwegian government's press service.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine in the face of the security crisis caused by Russia's aggressive war.

"Support for Ukraine is vital for Norwegian and European security. We must anticipate the possibility that the illegal aggressive war will continue. Therefore, the government has decided to allow direct sales of weapons and defense products from the Norwegian defense industry to Ukraine," said the head of the country's Foreign Ministry.

Direct sales will now be allowed on the condition that the exports meet verified needs and are subject to end-user control.