Ukraine extends British citizens' visa waiver program until January 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decreed to extended visa-free entry to Ukraine for British citizens for another year.

The head of state amended the decree of January 29, 2020, which extends the temporary visa waiver for UK citizens until January 30, 2025.

The amended decree introduced a visa waiver for citizens of United Kingdom when they enter Ukraine or transit through its territory, if their stay in the country does not exceed 90 days within 180 days.

On January 31, 2020, British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons announced that Ukraine and United Kingdom will start negotiations on a bilateral visa agreement in a year. To a direct question, whether Ukrainians should wait for the liberalization of the visa policy or a visa waiver, the ambassador did not answer, calling visa-free travel "not a political issue, but a border security issue."