Zelenskyy warns Putin may target Baltics if Ukraine falls as Russia won't stop without resistance

The president believes that the Russian dictator seeks to restore the influence of the Soviet Union

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if Ukraine is defeated in the war with the Russian Federation, then dictator Vladimir Putin will go to war against the Baltic states, the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with the NBC channel.

"If Ukraine fails to hold out, Putin will definitely invade the Baltic States. Why? Not because of any idea or strategy. Putin wants to regain the influence of the Soviet Union," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader noted that Putin wants to "return all the former republics of the Soviet Union."

"Whether they are in NATO or not – he is not interested in that. He is not afraid of NATO countries," the president stated.

After the Baltic states, according to Zelenskyy, Poland and part of Germany will be under attack.

On April 11, Finnish President Alexander Stubb called on NATO to prepare its armies for a conflict with Russia.

On April 18, PM Denys Shmyhal said that if Ukraine loses the war, the third world war may break out.