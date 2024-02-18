Ukraine reaching security deals with more partner nations, President Zelenskyy says

The head of state emphasized that some nuances where there were certain issues or disagreements have already been specified with these countries

Ukraine has agreements on signing security deals with several other states, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a comment to a Ukrainian journalist following the Munich Security Conference.

"There are three agreements. Today we had a conversation with several more countries, there is an agreement on security deals. We even specified some nuances where there were questions or disagreements. Several more deals have been agreed upon. We will increase these security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

The president called the already signed agreements with France and Germany "very important" and "powerful".

There is no such agreement with the United States yet, but the teams are working. Two rounds of negotiations have already taken place.

On January 12, a security agreement was concluded between President Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On February 16, such an agreement was signed by the head of the Ukrainian state and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On February 17, Zelenskyy signed an agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

In general, Ukraine hopes to sign security partnership agreements with 30 countries.