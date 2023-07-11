President Zelenskyy, Defense Minister Reznikov arrive in Vilnius for NATO summit — LRT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov arrived in Vilnius to participate in the NATO summit, reports the Lithuanian TV channel LRT.

Allegedly, the President and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Vilnius on a Polish state plane around 3:45 p.m.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also arrived at the summit and told reporters that he will sign an agreement with his French counterpart on the training of F-16 fighter pilots.

Reznikov reportedly refused to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO with the press.

"Our goal is full membership," he stressed.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that it wants to receive a political invitation to the Alliance at the NATO summit in Vilnius (July 11-12), although it appreciates that joining until the end of the war is out of the question.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev believes that at the summit Kyiv may receive an invitation to the Alliance "with a certain delay".

