President Zelenskyy and Chancellor Scholz conclude bilateral security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a bilateral security agreement, the German leader announced on X (Twitter).

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement today on our long-term commitments in the field of security. A historic step. Germany will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia's aggressive war," Scholz wrote.

The details of the agreement will be made public after Zelenskyy's briefing with Scholz, which is scheduled for 12:45 CET.

On January 12, an identical agreement was concluded between the Ukrainian president and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Ukraine and Canada will sign a "security assurance" agreement, Ambassador Natalka Cmoc announced on January 15.

On January 22, Poland joined the declaration of the G7 countries regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

In general, Kyiv hopes to sign security partnership agreements with 30 more countries.