Zelenskyy: Mobilization legislation does not meet the challenges of wartime

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: LIGA.net)

The Ukrainian mobilization legislation was developed in peacetime and does not meet the requirements of wartime, including the issue of demobilization, as was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with French journalists.

"There are debates among parliamentarians, they argue about when it is possible to demobilize the soldiers, when it is not, who can be demobilized, etc. In ordinary legislation, there is no demobilization during the war. No one planned for this. Therefore, there are different questions: about rotation, vacations," said the Ukrainian leader.

There is "a lot of disinformation" surrounding mobilization issues, according to Zelenskyy.

In response to a question about whether Ukraine is planning a large-scale mobilization, the head of state said: "Mobilization in Ukraine has been going on since the very beginning of the war and it continues every few months."

"There is a certain number of people who are mobilized monthly and quarterly. And these figures are all in the General Staff, and they are going as they were going," he said, adding that there are scheduled mobilization steps provided by the General Staff of Ukraine.

Read also: US is preparing new military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million – Reuters