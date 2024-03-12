US is preparing new military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million – Reuters

The US is preparing a new aid package as the issue of additional funding for Ukraine remains unresolved in Congress, Reuters reports

Joe Biden (Photo: ERA)

The United States is preparing its first military aid package for Ukraine in several months, as was reported by Reuters, citing two unnamed US officials.

The package could reach $400 million, according to the journalists' interlocutors.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the announcement of new aid is expected later on Tuesday, March 12.

This will be the first such step in several months, as additional funds for Ukraine remain blocked by Republican leaders in Congress.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was considering the possibility of using US Army funds for Ukraine, as the bill on additional funding is still blocked. The amount of $200 million was mentioned.

Read also: Czech PM announces possibility of purchasing another 200,000 artillery shells for Ukrainian forces