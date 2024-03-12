Czech PM announces possibility of purchasing another 200,000 artillery shells for Ukrainian forces

As Czech PM Petr Fiala stated, these 200,000 artillery round can be purchased in addition to those previously promised by Prague

Petr Fiala (Photo: EPA)

Czechia can arrange the purchase of an additional 200,000 artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, during a conference on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the country's accession to NATO, the Czech News Agency reports.

According to the Czech premier, in addition to the mandatory confirmed purchase of 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine, it is possible to purchase another 200,000 rounds from third countries.

Fiala noted that 18 countries joined the initiative to purchase artillery shells for the Ukrainian army, and called it a "great success."

"This is another proof that the Czech Republic is a fully active player in the European security policy," the official said.

On February 17, during the Munich Security Conference, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, announced that 800,000 shells could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks, if funding is found.

On March 7, Pavel stated that the Allies had collected all the necessary money for the purchase of 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

On March 8, national security adviser and coordinator of the initiative Tomáš Pojar denied the words of the Czech president that funds had been collected for the purchase of 800,000 artillery shells, noting that only 300,000 rounds were paid for.