Zelenskyy: We can defeat Russia with modern weapons, have a counteroffensive plan

"It's not about the number of people. It's about the quality of weapons," the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine can defeat Russia by using modern weapons, and the country has a counteroffensive plan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with German tabloid Bild.

He made it clear that Ukraine can only defeat the Russian army with modern weapons.

"Yes, Russia has more people, more weapons. But the united West has modern weapons systems. So we will receive certain technologies. And if we continue to increase production, if we receive licenses from our partners, then it's not about the number of people. It's about the quality of weapons," he said.

The president noted that Ukraine has a counteroffensive plan.

Read also: French FM suggests halting talks with Russia, saying such engagement no longer in country's interest