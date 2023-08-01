Zelenskyy seeks to calm tensions as Ukraine, Poland spar over grain

Ukraine’s president said late on Tuesday that "emotions should definitely cool down" as Kyiv and Warsaw entered a diplomatic spat over grain shipments.

Earlier this week, Marcin Przydacz, a top official at the Polish presidential office, said Ukraine "should start to appreciate" Warsaw’s role in terms of assistance to Kyiv.

His comments came as Poland announced it would ban the imports of Ukrainian grain after mid-September, when a temporary measure introduced by the European commission expires — and is unlikely to be extended.

Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned the Polish ambassador following Mr Przydacz’s words, angering Warsaw. While it also summoned the Ukrainian ambassador, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Kyiv’s decision a "mistake", saying it "should not have happened".

In a Twitter post, the Ukrainian leader emphasised that the people of Europe know that the freedom of everyone is strongest when it is a common freedom of all.

"In Europe, we know how to unite and defend our values side by side, regardless of any seasons and moods, political trends, or personal ambitions. But now we see various signals that politics is sometimes trying to be above unity, and emotions are trying to be above the fundamental interests of nations", he wrote.

Mr Zelenskyy further added that Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and the freedom of the whole of Europe and is grateful to every nation that helps.

"We greatly appreciate the historical support of Poland, which together with us has become a real shield of Europe from sea to sea. And there cannot be a single crack in this shield.

"We will not allow any political instants to spoil the relations between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples, and emotions should definitely cool down. The freedom and well-being of our nations, the values of our Europe and the victory over the common Russian enemy are above all."

