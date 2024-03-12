Russian offensive on eastern front halted, situation there better than in winter, Zelenskyy says

The President emphasized that everything could change for the worse if the Armed Forces do not receive the necessary military assistance from the West

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Screenshot)

The defense forces stopped the advance of the Russian occupation troops on the eastern side of the front, the situation there today is better than three months ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with French journalists.

"The situation at the front is much better than it was during the winter. We have restored the situation in the east, the offensive of Russian troops has been stopped, the adversary army is losing a large number of vital forces," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation can still change "in a month or a week" if the Ukrainian army does not receive sufficient support.

"We had difficulties due to the lack of artillery ammunition, the air blockade, Russian long-range weapons and the high density of Russian drones," the Ukrainian leader noted, adding that the Defense Forces "worked well against Russian aviation."

On March 1, 2024, the 47th Brigade reported that its soldiers stopped the enemy offensive on the Avdiivka axis, eliminating the "elite" group of Russians and their equipment.

On March 4, the speaker of the Tavria troop grouping reported that the Defense Forces stopped the advance of the Russian military near Avdiivka.

On March 5, the speaker of the Tavria unit stated that defensive lines have been built near Avdiivka since December 2023 to deter the Russian offensive.