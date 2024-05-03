President Zelenskyy appoints new head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration – Serhiy Tiurin

Serhiy Tiurin (Photo: Facebook)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Serhiy Tiurin as the new head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, according to the corresponding decree published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Serhiy Hryhorovych Tiurin as the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration," the document reads.

According to the YouControl analytical system, Tiurin is one of the founders of Kyiv-based LLC Law firm S.T. PARTNERS, which was founded in 2018.

The main activity of the firm is consulting on issues of commercial activity and management. Since 2018, Serhiy Tiurin has also been the founder and head of the Kyiv-based bar association S.T. Partners, which is operating in the field of law.

Serhiy Tiurin had been the first deputy of the ex-head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hamaliy since December 2020.

After the dismissal of Hamaliy in March 2023, Tiurin acted as the head of Khmelnytskyi regional military administraiton.