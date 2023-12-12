Zelenskyy announces troop count for Ukraine's Ground Forces

Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers on the Day of the Ground Forces of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed the current troop strength of the country's Ground Forces as he marked their professional holiday.

Almost 600,000 soldiers of various branches of the army are fighting in the Ground Forces.

He noted that many fighters were awarded state awards.

"Our people are grateful to many for the liberation of our land, cities and villages, for the opportunity to be proud of the power of the Ukrainian army. We remember many today when we honor Ukrainian heroes who gave their lives for the sake of our state and people," Zelenskyy said.

On December 6, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had approached the third line of defense of the Russians. He also assured that Kyiv has a war plan for 2024.

President Zelenskyy stated that Putin has not won a single operation this year, and Ukraine maintains important bridgeheads on several front lines and is preparing for the next steps.

The US Congress has still not approved the provision of additional funding for Ukraine. Biden says that they will be able to help for a few more weeks, but after that there will be no further opportunities.